Thursday, July 21, 2022
Kolkata UpdatesNational

21ST July, though the main focus is Smt.Mamata Bannerjee

We found something else while covering the biggest rally in India people are helping each other & remembering Sahid Dibosh.

AFTER RETURNING to power in West Bengal on the back of a resounding win in the Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has made clear its intent to expand its footprint to other states.

And in a first step towards taking the party out of its comfort zone and into uncharted frontiers, the TMC has planned a Martyrs’ Day rally unlike any other in the recent past, on July 21.

Party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently said a roadmap is being drawn up with an aim to take the fight to the BJP beyond Bengal’s borders. The statement itself makes it clear that the saffron party is the Trinamool’s arch rival not just in the state, but even in the sphere of national politics.

The TMC has planned to telecast Banerjee’s address live through giant screens in other cities as well.

