22 Coaches Of Sabarmati Express Derail Near Kanpur, Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted By Indian Railways; Check List

The train, en route from Varanasi to Ahmedabad, derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen railway station. Consequently, seven trains were cancelled, and three were diverted as a result of the derailment. Check list here.

The Sabarmati Express passenger train faced a major derailment near Govindpuri station in Kanpur during the early hours of Saturday. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries resulting from the incident. The North Central Railway (NCR) senior public relations officer, Shashikant Tripathi, confirmed that the derailment occurred at 2:30 am, emphasizing that there was not any loss of life or property. The train, en route from Varanasi to Ahmedabad, derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen railway station, prompting immediate rescue and relief operations. An official from the Railway Board mentioned that the engine’s front portion was severely damaged due to a boulder hitting the cattle guard.

Consequently, seven trains were cancelled, and three were diverted as a result of the derailment. Efforts are underway to transport passengers safely, with buses arranged to transfer them to Kanpur Railway Station and an MEMU train deployed to facilitate their return to Kanpur for further assistance.

List of trains affected due to Sabarmati Express derailment

Train Cancellations List

Train 01823/01824 (Varanasi Junction – Lucknow Junction) on 17.08.24

Train 11109 (Varanasi Junction – Lakhimpur) on 17.08.24

Train 14110/14109 (Kanpur – Chitrakootdham) on 17.08.24 (Incoming rake of Train 22442 will operate as Train 22441 on 17.08.24)

Short Terminations

Train 04143 (Kuregaon – Kanpur) on 17.08.24, short terminated at Banda

Train 04144 (Kanpur – Kuregaon) on 17.08.24, short originated from Banda

Diversions

Train 05326 (Lokmanya Tilak – Gorakhpur) on 16.08.24, diverted via Varanasi Junction – Gwalior – Bina – Etawah – Kanpur

Train 20180/20181 (Kanpur – Meerut) on 17.08.24

Train 01814/01813 (Kanpur – Varanasi Junction) on 17.08.24

Train 01887/01888 (Gwalior – Etawah) on 17.08.24

Train 01889/01890 (Gwalior – Bina) on 17.08.24

Train 11110 (Lakhimpur – Varanasi Junction) on 16.08.24, currently at Gorakhpur, diverted via Gorakhpur – Etawah – Bina – Gwalior – Varanasi Junction

Train 22537 (Gorakhpur – Lokmanya Tilak) on 16.08.24, currently at Kanpur, diverted via Gorakhpur – Etawah – Bina – Gwalior – Varanasi Junction

Train 20104 (Gorakhpur – Lokmanya Tilak) on 16.08.24, diverted via Kanpur – Etawah – Bina – Gwalior – Varanasi Junction

Meanwhile, the Railways has issued the following helpline numbers:- Prayagraj: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, Kanpur: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323015, Mirzapur: 054422200097, Etawah: 7525001249, Tundla: 7392959702, Ahmedabad: 07922113977, Banaras City: 8303994411, Gorakhpur: 0551-2208088.

Besides, the following helpine numbers for Jhansi Rail Division have been released -: Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Jn) -0510-2440787 and 0510-2440790. Orai -05162-252206, Banda-05192-227543, Lalitpur Jn – 07897992404











