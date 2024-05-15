Home

Water Crisis Hits Assam’s Dispur: 22,000 Locals Affected, Forced to Buy Water at High Prices

Assam Water Crisis: The areas facing acute water crisis come under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s (GMC) ward number 40, including Ganeshguri, Jatia, Kacharibasti and the Narakasur hills.

Assam Water Crisis: On one side when Guwahati is planning to become a smart city in the country, locals living in Dispur district are facing severe water crisis and are grappling with this issue for many days. The crisis is so severe that they have to wait in long queues at public water taps to meet their daily water requirements. It is so much so that those who fail to meet their daily needs, people are compelled to buy water at high prices.

Assam Water Crisis: Check List of Affected Areas

Assam Water Crisis: Over 22,000 Locals Are Affected

Councillor Babita Deka told TOI that the ward has a total population of around 22,000 and only three public water taps are there to meet the daily needs These water taps were installed many years ago — one at Ganesh Temple, another at Ganeshguri vegetable market and the third one at Dispur College.

Talking about ways to address the water crisis, Deka said to cater to the needs of the people in the Jatia area, a borewell has been dug using the councillor’s fund and is expected that the water crisis would be resolved by the end of 2024.

Locals Buy Water at High Prices

Sabitri Boro, president of the Uttar Pub Narakasur Nagar Mahila Unnayan Samiti, told TOI that the borewell water supply to several areas has been affected for almost two years now and because of this, the locals are forced to queue up near the tap in the vegetable market every morning.

She added that they have to pay Rs 600-700 for every thousand litres of water and they are being forced to purchase water at least four times in a month.

It is disheartening to understand that the water scarcity in the area has compelled the locals of Jatia and Kacharibasti to go out on their two-wheelers for water every morning.







