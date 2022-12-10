226 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Check Complete List Here

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Saturday fully cancelled 226 trains as it needed to carry out maintenance and operational works.

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Saturday fully cancelled 226 trains as it needed to carry out maintenance and engineering works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. In a notification, the railway department said 58 more trains scheduled to depart on December 10 were partially cancelled. Meanwhile, trains passengers must take note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains on December 10 (Saturday)

Please find the following complete list of cancelled train numbers –

00107, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 01885, 01886, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03085, 03086, 03592, 04041, 04042, 04129, 04130, 04283, 04285, 04286, 04303, 04304, 04319, 04320, 04383, 04384, 04424, 04433, 04434, 04435, 04464, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04983, 04984, 04987, 04988, 04989, 04990, 04997, 04999, 05000, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05366, 05425, 05426, 05459, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06198, 06429, 06430, 06466, 06467, 06768, 06769, 06772, 06773, 06802, 06803, 06977, 06980, 07795, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 12033, 12034, 12179, 12180, 12226, 12241, 12242, 12357, 12369, 12523, 12988, 13241, 13309, 13310, 13343, 13344, 14003, 14005, 14006, 14021, 14022, 14029, 14030, 14085, 14086, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14315, 14316, 14323, 14324, 14505, 14506, 14524, 14617, 14618, 14673, 14737, 14738, 14795, 14796, 15035, 15036, 15053, 15054, 15081, 15082, 15084, 15105, 15106, 15128, 15129, 15130, 15159, 15203, 15204, 15909, 16319, 16349, 16350, 16355, 19611, 19811, 20409, 20410, 20927, 20928, 20948, 20949, 22421, 22422, 22441, 22442, 22985, 25035, 25036, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 32411, 32412, 32413, 32414, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36081, 36082, 36083, 36084, 36085, 36086, 36087, 36088, 36827, 36829, 36840, 36844, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 52539

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

How to check live train running status:

Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/ Enter the train number in the text box provided. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139 For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.



