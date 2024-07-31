Home

Hyderabad SHOCKER: 24-Year-Old Techie Invites Childhood Friend To Celebrate New Job, He And His Cousin Gangrape Her

Police said both the survivor and the accused reside in the same colony and know each other since childhood. The prime accused is an engineering graduate.

In yet another horrific incident, a 24-year-old software professional were allegedly gang-raped by two men, one of whom was her childhood friend at a hotel in Vanasthalipuram on Monday night, according to media reports. Police said the 24-year-old survivor lodged a complaint and they launched a manhunt to trace the absconding accused. The accused reportedly hosted a party to celebrate the survivor’s new job in a software company. However, the evening took a dark turn when the survivor and her childhood friend, known since class 2, went to a local pub and consumed alcohol. Subsequently, he took her to a nearby hotel room where he allegedly assaulted her while she was inebriated. Shockingly, he then called his cousin to join in the heinous act.

Thankfully, the survivor managed to alert her brother, who promptly rescued her. Together, they approached the police to report the harrowing incident. The survivor claimed she recognised the other accused too.

Police said both the survivor and the accused reside in the same colony and know each other since childhood. The prime accused is an engineering graduate. The woman was sent to hospital for medical examination.

Police were gathering evidence from the scene of offence. A case was booked under Section 70 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “We are on the lookout for the accused,” police said.











