25 flights receive bomb threats on Sunday, nearly 100 this week, authorities say these are….

As many as 25 flights, six each of IndiGo, Vistara, Air India and Akasa Air, and at least one flight of Air India Express, received bomb threats on Sunday, a day after 30 flights of of various Indian carriers received similar threats, which turned out be hoaxes.

Nearly 100 flights received hoax bomb threats this week. (ANI/FILE)

Airline Bomb Threat: Over 90 flights across India, including 25 flights on Sunday, have received bomb threats over the past week, triggering security alerts at airports. The bomb threats, all of which turned out be hoaxes, caused hardships to passengers as authorities were forced to move the planes isolation bays at concerned airports for detailed checks.

Citing sources, a PTI report said that nearly 100 flights have received bomb threats this week, sending security agencies into a tizzy.

In statement issued on Sunday evening, budget carrier IndiGo said six of its flights — 6E 58 (Jeddah to Mumbai), 6E87 (Kozhikode to Dammam), 6E11 (Delhi to Istanbul), 6E17 (Mumbai to Istanbul), 6E133 (Pune to Jodhpur) and 6E112 operating (Goa to Ahmedabad), received threats on Sunday.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the passengers of these flights were safely disembarked and the aircraft thoroughly checked. All of these turned out be hoaxes, the airline said.

Similarly, Vistara said it got security threats for six flights — UK25 (Delhi to Frankfurt), UK106 (Singapore to Mumbai), UK146 (Bali to Delhi), UK116 (Singapore to Delhi), UK110 (Singapore to Pune) and UK107 (Mumbai to Singapore).

“In line with the protocols, all relevant authorities were immediately notified, and security procedures, as directed by them, are being carried out,” a Vistara spokesperson said in a statement.

Security alerts were received for six Akasa Air flights — QP1102 (Ahmedabad to Mumbai), QP 1378 (Delhi to Goa), QP 1385 (Mumbai to Bagdogra), QP 1406 (Delhi to Hyderabad), QP 1519 (Kochi to Mumbai) and QP 1526 (Lucknow to Mumbai).

“Following defined procedures and thorough inspections of six aircraft, they have been released for operations,” Akasa Air said in a statement.

According to the PTI report, Air India also received threats for at least six of its flights, however, the airline has not issued a statement on the matter yet. As per the report, an Air India Express flight IX481 from Kochi to Dammam received the bomb threat and landed safely at Dammam.

Aviation ministry to introduce strict norms

Amidst the backdrop of an overwhelming number of bomb threats, the Civil Aviation Ministry has said it is mulling to introduce stricter norms to curb the menace of hoax bomb threats to airlines. The planned norms include placing perpetrators in the no-fly list, it said.

On Saturday, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) held a meeting with representatives of airlines while a Twitter (now X) handle which had issued bomb threats to some flights, was blocked by the platform on Sunday.

