25 Students Bags Packages Over Rs 1 Crore; Over 1,500 Offers Recorded

IIT Bombay Placement 2022-23: As of day nine of campus placements 2022, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has received over 1,500 offers. Out of the total offers made till now, 1,224 were accepted by the students, including pre-placement offers (PPOs). This year, over 400 domestic and international organisations have registered with IIT Bombay, offering over 100 unique profiles.

During the 2022-23 IIT Bombay placement season, 71 international companies offered jobs to students in countries such as the United States, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the Netherlands, and Singapore. A total of 63 out of 71 offers were accepted by students. Twenty-five students accepted job offers with CTC greater than Rs 1 Crore per annum.

IIT BOMBAY PLACEMENT 2022-23: CHECK TOP RECRUITERS HERE

American Express, TSMC, Honda Japan, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Morgan Stanley, Sprinklr, and conglomerates such as Reliance, Adani, and Tata are among the top recruiters who have visited the campus this season. The 2022-23 season saw a significant increase in hires from private equity firms. GIC Singapore, Bain Capital, and Elevation Capital were among the top private equity firms that visited the campus this year. Phase one of IIT Bombay placements 2022 will end on December 15, 2022.



