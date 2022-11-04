25-Year-Old Indian Man

25-year-old Yash Agarwal’s post on Twitter after getting fired from the company has won the internet.

New Delhi: Smile away your problems, they say. Yash Agarwal’s post on Twitter after getting fired from the company has won the internet. After Elon Musk took over Twitter, the company announced that employee layoffs are expected and about half of the workforce – 7,500 employees are set to lose their jobs. Many employees have started receiving emails of being sacked from Twitter. Yash Agarwal was one of them. His reaction after getting sacked from Elon Musk-owned Twitter has earned him love on social media.

A seemingly happy Yash Agrawal took to Twitter to annouce that he was laid off and he had the “greatest privilege” to be a part of the company. Agrawal’s positivity did not go unnoticed as many on social media sent him love.

“Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture,”

Just got laid off.

Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg — Yash Agarwal✨ (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022

Twitter starts laying off Indian staff

Twitter has started laying off employees in India as part of a global job cut ordered by the social media platform’s new owner Elon Musk to attain economies of scale and make the $44 billion acquisition viable.

Elon Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives. This was followed by an exodus of top management. Musk has now started a massive exercise to downsize the company’s global workforce.

“Lay-off has started. Some of my colleagues have received email notification regarding this,” a Twitter India employee told PTI on condition of anonymity. Another source said the lay-offs have affected a “significant chunk” of the India team.



