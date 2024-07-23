Home

26-Year-Old Civil Service Aspirant Electrocuted In Delhi’s Patel Nagar Area Amidst Heavy Rainfall

In a shocking incident in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar area, a 26-year-old civil service aspirant, Nilesh Rai, met his untimely demise due to electrocution amidst heavy rainfall. Information regarding this was received at Ranjit Nagar police station at 2.43 pm on Monday that a person was stuck to an iron gate due to electric current near Power Gym, close to Patel Nagar Metro Station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said.

DCP Vardhan revealed that upon arrival at the scene, it was evident that Rai had succumbed to the electric current flowing through the waterlogged road and the iron gate. Despite immediate medical attention at RML Hospital, Rai was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter, with an FIR registered at Ranjit Nagar police station and forensic teams examining the site.











