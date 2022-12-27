26-Year-Old Haryana Man Dies In Multi-Vehicle Crash Following Snow Storm In US
A 26-year-old man from Haryana died in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in the US state of Pennsylvania following ice and snow storms across the mid-Atlantic region.
New Delhi: A 26-year-old man from Haryana died in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in the US state of Pennsylvania following ice and snow storms across the mid-Atlantic region. Manpreet Singh from Pehowa, Haryana, who had moved to Queens, New York recently, was hit by a truck that was on its way to Indiana.
“The crash occurred around 6.30 a.m. on December 24 near mile marker 64 on Interstate-80 west in Clarion Township,” Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker said. Singh, who was taken to a hospital in Clarion, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at 8.58 a.m.
Shingledecker said the cause of death was blunt force trauma, while the death has been ruled accidental.
Police in Clarion declined to comment citing an active investigation, Explore Clarion reported. Following the accident, a section of the Interstate-80 was shut for approximately 12 hours. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for his funeral, and provide financial assistance to his parents. According to the fundraiser page, Manpreet was the only child of his parents.
Published Date: December 27, 2022 9:05 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Passengers Must Follow These COVID 19 Guidelines If Travelling To China In New Year Details Here
[ad_1] China throws open its doors for international travellers in New Year 2023 but with following COVID-19 guidelines. China throws...
Najam Sethi Having ‘Sleepless Nights’ to Undo ‘Destruction’ of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Structure
[ad_1] 'It's a big challenge. It's 10 times bigger challenge than setting up PSL'- Najam Sethi. Najam Sethi Having 'Sleepless...
Will India Witness COVID Fourth Wave Amid Upsurge in Cases in China? Here’s What Experts Say
[ad_1] India COVID Fourth Wave Latest Update: IIT Kanpur professor Manindra Agrawal, who is part of the IIT sutra covid...
Finance Horoscope 2023 : These Zodiac Signs Are Likely To Get Wealthy
[ad_1] In this video we have shared a list of zodiac signs that are likely to get wealthy in 2023....
Viral Video: Elevator Carrying Patient on Stretcher Drops Down
[ad_1] The post doesn’t give details like when and where the incident occurred. Several people on Twitter have posted comments...
Restaurants, Dhabas In Himachal To Remain Open 24×7 Till Jan 2. Check Guidelines
[ad_1] The move has been taken by the state government to facilitate the tourists visiting the state. New Year 2023:...
Average Rating