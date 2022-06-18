Menu
Search
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Fashion & LifestyleInternationalKolkata Updates

26 years of Photography Journey starts with Celluloid to Digital

By: Reporter

Date:

From Editor’s Desk,Bombay:- Starting his carrier from Celluloid to reels then to Digital was not an easy Journey to say in words.Tremendous love and passion to photography can gives birth for a legend photographer.

Shri Pratap Dasgupta,started his journey into photography since 1996,already worked with those legends like Lt .Soumitra Chattopadhay and many more.

Shri Pratap Dasgupta ,(in the left ) While working with Lt.Soumitra Chattopadhay

He his so energetic still today that to write something in words is not possible for the reporters nowadays we are having around India.

While people talking about culture we already set him as our cultural living legend photographer as from his dressing sense to photography he is so dedicated that we cant find another one in the industry.

We wish him a very good luck and a long journey with our teams throughout India,though he doesnot know us but we know him.

Shri Pratap Dasgupta in 2012

One of our fellow team member said ,” To talk with Pratap Da , I have to think twice as he is perfect in all stages of life ”

“More wishes & Sculptures to add on long live Pratap Dasgupta da ” – Said by Shri Suhrid Ghosh,Chief Editor and Country Head of The Times of Bengal.

Reporter

See author's posts

Previous articleCPIM: ‘Criminal Offense’, CPIM’s demand for cancellation of Agnipath! The red camp will highlight the weaknesses of the project
Next articleJela Theke Sarasari: See all the selected news of the day in News18 Bangla
Reporter

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BLOOD DONATION AND BUSINESS MELA ORGANIZED BY RASH BEHARI AVENUE TRADERS ASSOCIATION

Rahul -
By - Rahul Kuila It was a great initiative taken...

Kolkata Kolkata: Updates on all the important news of the evening

admin -
Kolkata Kolkata: Updates on all the important news...

Indian Plastics Federation Presents India’s leading & Eastern India’s largest International Plastics Exhibition “INDPLAS’22”

Rahul -
By Rahul Kuila To support the growth opportunities in plastic...

Jela Theke Sarasari: See all the selected news of the day in News18 Bangla

admin -
Jela Theke Sarasari: See all the selected news...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL