IRCTC Update: 265 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Check Full List Here

The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled 265 trains owing to operational and maintenance related works.

Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts.

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled 265 trains owing to operational and maintenance related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. As per the railway department, 90 more trains scheduled to depart on January 15 were partially cancelled. Tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains On January 15, 2023 (Sunday)

Please find the following full list of cancelled train numbers today –

00109 , 00470 , 01315 , 01316 , 01367 , 01368 , 01371 , 01372 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02517 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03649 , 03650 , 04129 , 04130 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04652 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06623 , 06624 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07462 , 07463 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 08881 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11409 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12369 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12524 , 12571 , 12583 , 12584 , 12888 , 12987 , 13019 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14525 , 14526 , 14606 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14864 , 15025 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15111 , 15112 , 15125 , 15126 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15715 , 15904 , 17309 , 17310 , 17333 , 17334 , 19614 , 20832 , 20948 , 20949 , 22167 , 22197 , 22441 , 22442 , 22959 , 22960 , 22986 , 30411 , 30412 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38034 , 38305 , 38310 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538

How to confirm if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.



