Home

News

27 Arrested For Stone Pelting Incident At Surat Ganesh Pandal; Gujarat Home Minister Issues Stern Warning

CCTV footage from the area had been reviewed to identify and arrest the suspects.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Surat: Police personnel keep vigil following a clash between two groups as an idol of Lord Ganesh was damaged after some persons allegedly threw stones at a pandal during the ongoing Ganpati festival on late Sunday night, in Surat, Monday, Sept 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Surat: Twenty-seven (27) people have been arrested for allegedly instigating the stone-pelting incident in the Sayedpura area of Surat on Sunday (September 8) night. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi shared this information on Monday, 09 September 2024.

Harsh Sanghvi further said that CCTV footage from the area had been reviewed to identify and arrest the remaining suspects.

The Gujarat Home Minister posted on X: जैसा कि मैंने वादा किया था, सूरज उगने से पहले हमने पत्थरबाजों को पकड़ लिया है! 6:30 am #सूरत अपडेट यहाँ विवरण हैं: ⁃27 पत्थरबाज गिरफ्तार⁃सीसीटीवी, वीडियो विजुअल्स, ड्रोन विजुअल्स और अन्य तकनीकी निगरानी कार्य अभी भी जारी है। ⁃सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी ⁃ हमारी टीमें पत्थरबाजों की पहचान करने और उन्हें सजा दिलाने के लिए पूरी रात काम कर रही थी और अभी काम रही है । जय गणेश!!” (“As I promised, we have caught the stone-pelters before sunrise! 6:30 am #Surat Update Here are the details: ⁃27 stone-pelters arrested ⁃CCTV, video visuals, drone visuals, and other technical surveillance work is still ongoing. ⁃Strict action will be taken against all accused. ⁃Our teams have worked whole night & yet to identify the stone-pelters and bring them to justice. Jai Ganesh!!”)

Earlier on Monday, 09 September 2024, Harsh Sanghvi visited the spot in the Sayedpura area of Surat where the incident of stone pelting on Ganesh Pandal took place.

“The investigation is underway. Police are deployed in all the areas of Surat. Those who will breach the peace in the state, action will be taken against them,” he said.

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said that after stones were pelted at a Ganesh pandal, a clash broke out in the Sayedpura area of Surat.

“Some children pelted stones at a Ganesh pandal, after which a clash broke out. The police immediately took away those children from there. Police were immediately deployed in the area. Lathi charge was done in all the areas where it was needed and tear gas was used. All the accused who were involved in the peace disturbance are being arrested. There are around 1,000 police personnel deployed all around. And the public is also here,” the Surat Police Commissioner said.

(With ANI inputs)











