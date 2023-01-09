National

29 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late As Dense Fog Lowers Visibility Amid Coldwave Conditions. Check List Here

Around 29 Delhi-bound trains were delayed and running late as dense fog in the capital city lowered the visility.

New Delhi: Severe coldwave conditions continue to affect train services in north India as dense fog lowered the visility. Around 29 Delhi-bound trains were delayed and running late as heavy fog refused to clear the skies in the capital city. Delhi has been experiencing a bout of icy cold weather for the past few days.

29 Delhi-Bound Trains Delayed Today – Check List Here

A severe cold wave walloped Delhi on Sunday, with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s primary weather station, plunging to a bone-chilling 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in January in two years. Winter vacation in Delhi’s private schools have been extended till January 15 in the wake of a cold wave in the national capital.

Private schools were slated to reopen after winter break on January 9. “In continuation to the DOE’s (Directorate of Education) earlier circular, all private schools of Delhi are advised to remain close till January 15, 2023, in the wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi,” the circular read.




