2nd NIGF 2024 by CMAI Concludes with Overwhelming Success, Signalling a Promising Festive Season for the Garment Industry

The 2nd North India Garment Fair (NIGF 2024), organised by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), concluded on a high note at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre (IICC) in Dwarka, New Delhi. The fair held from June 11-13, 2024, saw an impressive turnout of more than 200 exhibitors and over 5450 trade visitors, indicating strong positive sentiments for the upcoming festive season.

NIGF is an effective platform for manufacturers from across the country to connect with the retailers, distributors and agents from Northern India, while retailers can benefit discovering new suppliers and brands from across India under one roof.

During the fair, a business networking session on the second day was very well received, with more than 65 exhibitors availed opportunity to have one-on-one meetings with 22 leading agents and distributors who were invited from across India. Exhibitors were able to present their collections to potential agents and distributors from different regions.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Rajesh Masand, President of CMAI, stated, “The overwhelming response to NIGF 2024 is a testament to the strength and potential of the Indian garment industry. The fair not only provided a platform for manufacturers and North region buyers to connect but also highlighted the industrys readiness for the upcoming festive season. We are confident that this event will help to stabilise the business and pave the way for a remarkable growth in the current year.”

Santosh Katariya, Chairman of NIGF, added, “Apart from the buyer seller meetings, the key highlight of NIGF was the business networking session which offered an invaluable opportunity for exhibitors to connect with top agents and distributors from across India. The session significantly enhanced and widened the reach of the retail industry to get introduced to new suppliers, discover latest brands and refresh their merchandise. NIGF 2024 witnessed a significant turnout from leading retailers and distributors from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal amongst others.”

NIGF 2024 showcased exhibitors from Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Surat, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Noida besides other cities. Few key exhibitors included names like J.D. Enterprise (Ahmedabad) – Naughty Boy / Ellgon, Lekhus Collections, (New Delhi), Maa Garments (Mumbai) – Aisha, Manjot Trading Co (Ludhiana) – Boyce, Pocket Money Fashion (Indore) – Pocket Money, Junior Rocks, Little Ducks, Bafna Clothing Company (Bengaluru) – Cool Colors, Menzstyl Creation (New Delhi) – Club Merino, N M Fashion Designs (Mumbai) – Kora, NRB Alliance (Surat), Sparrow Classic Trends (New Delhi) – Classic / Kid Classic, Swayam Industries (Ludhiana) – Pro Riders, Zonac Knitting Machines (Noida) -Bonjour, Aman Lifestyle (Mumbai) – Scakhi, Artview Merchants (Kolkata) – Minu, Bodycare Creations (Noida), Cheer Sagar (Jaipur), Devi Designs (Kolkata), G T Fashion (New Delhi) – Meenavati, Knit Tech India (Ludhiana) – Knit Studio, Maam Arts (Jaipur) – Aadews, Multi Brand Exports (New Delhi) – Arunvarun The Fashion Studio, Europe One (Surat) – Rewaa, Sagar Design Fab (Jaipur) and Sky Fashion (Mumbai) amongst many others.