3.7 Crore People Infected In A Day In ‘World’s Largest COVID-19 Outbreak In China’: Report

Beijing: Nearly 37 million (3.7 crore) people in China may have been infected with COVID-19 on a single day this week, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The report was citing estimates from the Chinese government’s top health authority. It adds that about 24.8 crore people are likely to have contracted the virus in the first 20 days of December. This would make the country’s outbreak by far the world’s largest.

About 248 million people, which is nearly 18% of the population, are likely to have contracted the virus in the first 20 days of December, the report said, citing minutes from an internal meeting of China’s National Health Commission held on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

(With agency inputs)



