December 23, 2022
Home » 3.7 Crore People Infected In A Day In Worlds Largest COVID19 Outbreak In China Report


Nearly 37 million (3.7 crore) people in China may have been infected with COVID-19 on a single day this week.

Infected, World's Largest COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Outbreak In China, China, Bloomberg News, Chinese government, China's National Health Commission, beijing
3.7 Crore People Infected In A Day In ‘World’s Largest COVID-19 Outbreak In China’: Report

Beijing: Nearly 37 million (3.7 crore) people in China may have been infected with COVID-19 on a single day this week, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The report was citing estimates from the Chinese government’s top health authority. It adds that about 24.8 crore people are likely to have contracted the virus in the first 20 days of December. This would make the country’s outbreak by far the world’s largest.

About 248 million people, which is nearly 18% of the population, are likely to have contracted the virus in the first 20 days of December, the report said, citing minutes from an internal meeting of China’s National Health Commission held on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

(With agency inputs)




Published Date: December 23, 2022 10:36 PM IST





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Kanpur Money Heist Thieves Dig 10 Feet Long Tunnel To Break Into Bank Take 1 8 Kg Gold Watch Video

Kanpur Money Heist Thieves Dig 10 Feet Long Tunnel To Break Into Bank Take 1 8 Kg Gold Watch Video

December 23, 2022
NDTV Deal Radhika And Prannoy Roy To Sell 27.26 Per cent Stake To Adani Will be Left With Only 5 Per cent

NDTV Deal Radhika And Prannoy Roy To Sell 27.26 Per cent Stake To Adani Will be Left With Only 5 Per cent

December 23, 2022