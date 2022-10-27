Thursday, October 27, 2022
3 Buses Gutted As Overturned Gas Tanker Explodes And Catches Fire In Jharkhand s Dumka

Dumka: A gas tanker overturned and exploded, causing ravaging fire that gutted at least three buses parked nearby in Jharkhand’s Dumka district Thursday afternoon. The incident occured on State Highway 17 in Dhavatand area near Hansdiha, as per Amber Lakra, Superintendent of Police.Also Read – KCET 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in. Deets Inside

The tanker was on the way to Haldia in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal when it overturned, exploded and caught fire. At least three buses that were parked nearby and several trees were ravaged in the fire, police said. No casualty was reported immediately. Also Read – T20 World Cup Points Table After IND vs NED, Match 23: New Zealand Lead Group 1; India Top Group 2

“There was an explosion after the tanker overturned. Three buses that were parked nearby and several trees also caught fire,” police inspector of Hansdiha Naval Kishore Singh said. Also Read – How To Update Surname On PAN Card After Marriage? Step By Step Guide – Watch Video





Source link

