3 Children Die, 9 Fall Sick In Meghalaya After Consuming Wild Mushrooms

The incident happened in the Saphai Village.

(Representational image: unsplash.com)

Meghalaya Tragedy: In a tragic incident, three children of a family died and nine others fell ill after allegedly consuming wild mushrooms in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident happened in the Saphai Village, said Deputy Commissioner BS Sohliya adding that 12 members of the family had consumed the mushrooms but three children died, while the rest are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The deceased were identified as Riwansaka Suchiang (8), Kitlang Duchiang (12), and Wansalan Suchiang (15), he said.

An investigation has been ordered into the incident, he added.




