3 Children Killed, 5 Injured After Roof Of Under-Construction Building Collapses In Greater Noida

It is suspected that the wall’s foundation had turned weak following the heavy rain on Friday morning, and it collapsed by evening.

Three children died and five were injured in Greater Noida’s Khodna Kalan village after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed on Friday. The incident took place at Khodna Kalan village, under the limits of Dadri Tehsil. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. In an official statement, Suniti, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, said that the roof of the house collapsed when the children were playing.

According to the police, there were a total of eight children who got stuck under the debris of the wall of an under-construction house, out of which three were declared dead by the doctors.

It is suspected that the wall’s foundation had turned weak following the heavy rain on Friday morning, and it collapsed by evening, they said. The wall had been built around a plot where a local resident — Saghir — was constructing a house.

Speaking on the incident, the Additional District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Atul Kumar, said, “On Friday, a wall of an under-construction house collapsed in the Khodna Kalan village under the limits of Dadri Tehsil. Eight children got buried under the debris after the wall of an under-construction house collapsed and three of them were declared dead by doctors. The rest of the five children are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The relief operation is underway. We are investigating the incident and financial help will be provided to the victims.”

#WATCH | 3 children died after the wall of an under-construction house collapsed in the Greater Noida’s Surajpur Police station area. pic.twitter.com/sIuvZzDFc8 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

The three who died were Ahad (4), Alfiza (2) and Adil (8). The others who were injured are Ayesha (16), Hussain (5), Sohna (12), Wasil (11) and Sameer (15).

All the eight children are related to each other and belong to Saghir’s family. Saghir and his family members work as daily wage labourers, the officer said adding: “The children’s bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.”

Meanwhile, following the heavy rains, one person was killed and another eight were injured after the canopy collapsed in Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that a technical committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the incident.

In a statement on Friday, the DIAL said the technical committee will give the report as soon as possible.Four vehicles were damaged in the incident, the statement said, adding that the eight individuals who received minor injuries were provided immediate medical assistance at the Medanta Centre at Delhi Airport.

