Delhi: 3 Civil Services Aspirants Die as Basement of Coaching Centre Flooded, Students Hold Protest

“Delhi Government’s criminal negligence is responsible for this mishap. Jal Board Minister Atishi and local MLA Durgesh Pathak should take responsibility and resign,” Sachdeva said.

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, three civil services aspirants have died after the basement of a building housing a coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area.

According to the Delhi Fire Department (DFS), a call about waterlogging was received from Rau’s IAS Study Circle at around 7 pm on Saturday about the basement of the coaching institute being flooded. “The caller told us that there was a possibility that some people were trapped. We are investigating how the entire basement was flooded.

It appeared that the basement got flooded very fast due to which some people were trapped inside,” DCP (Central Delhi) M Harshavardhan told reporters. A fire department official said that a total of five tenders were rushed to the site. The basement was full of water when they arrived.

The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation by the NDRF, local police and fire department, the official said.

Students Hold Protest

Students held a protest over the deaths of the civil services aspirants, raising slogans against authorities. Revenue Minister Atishi directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to initiate an inquiry and submit a report within 24 hours on the incident.

#WATCH | Delhi: Students continue to protest outside the coaching institute where three students lost their lives after the basement of the institute was filled with water yesterday pic.twitter.com/8JGEZ9Rl7o — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2024

“A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate how this incident happened. Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared,” Atishi posted on X.

दिल्ली में शाम हुई भारी बारिश के कारण एक दुर्घटना की खबर है राजेंद्र नगर में एक कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट की बेसमेंट में पानी भरने के की खबर है दिल्ली फायर विभाग और NDRF मौके पर है। दिल्ली की मेयर और स्थानीय विधायक भी वहाँ पर हैं। मैं हर मिनट घटना की खबर ले रहीं हूं। ये घटना कैसे… — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) July 27, 2024

BJP Blames AAP

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj visited the site and blamed the AAP administration for the incident, saying the local MLA had ignored repeated appeals by locals to get the drains cleaned.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the basement housed a library where several students were present. Water suddenly started flooding the basement. Ropes were used to evacuate the trapped students, the officials said.

