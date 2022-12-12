3 Coaching Students Die By Suicide In Rajasthan’s Kota, 2 of Them Lived In Same Hostel

Two of the students who committed suicide have been identified as Ankush and Ujjwal and they were from Bihar.

No suicide note has been found yet.

Jaipur: Three coaching students, who were preparing for various competitive college entrance examinations in Rajasthan’s Kota, allegedly died by suicide on Monday. According to updates from the police, the bodies of the students have been kept in a mortuary and an investigation has already been initiated to know the facts. As pet the reports, the students were 16, 17, and 18 years old. No suicide note has been found yet.

Two of the students who committed suicide have been identified as Ankush and Ujjwal and they were from Bihar. Both of them were friends and were staying in the same hostel in adjacent rooms.

Rajasthan | Two students allegedly died by suicide in Kota They were studying in different coaching institutes and were staying in the same PG hostel. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem. Further investigation is being done: Prakash Chand, IO, Kota pic.twitter.com/kCW6EoA0uj — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 12, 2022

The third student has been identified as Pranav, who came to Kota from Madhya Pradesh and was preparing for a competitive engineering exam.

Kota is generally known for coaching centres that provide preparatory classes for competitive engineering and medical examinations. Notably, for the past many months, Kota has been plagued with several suicide cases.

Students from across the country, including many who prepare for highly competitive exams, have often complained of exacting schedules leading to high stress. After several suicide cases were reported, the local administration had set up a suicide hotline where anxious students could call to seek counselling.



