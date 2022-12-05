3-Day Travel Restrictions In Wake Of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Details Inside

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is celebrated to mark the death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Mumbai Police have issued a three-Day travel restrictions on occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas (File Photo)

Mumbai: In wake of Mahaparinirvan Diwas which is celebrated on December 6, Mumbai Police and GRP have imposed certain restrictions from 6 am on December 5 till midnight on December 7. Mahaparinirvan Diwas is celebrated to mark the death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar. The traffic advisory has been issued to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public.

Travel Restrictions In Wake Of Mahaparinirvan Diwas:

Veer Savarkar Road will be shut from Siddhivinayak temple junction to Hinduja Hospital. The northbound arm of SK Bole Road will be one way from Siddhivinayak junction to Portuguese Church junction. Ranade Road, Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road, Jambhekar Maharaj Road, MB Raut Road, Keluskar Road (South) and (North) will be closed. Kataria Road will be closed from LJ Road to Aasavari Junction. Entry of heavy vehicles will be restricted on SVS Road, LJ Road, Gokhale Road, Senapati Bapat Road and Tilak bridge towards NC Kelkar Road. Parking will be prohibited from December 5 to 7 on MB Raut Road, Veer Savarkar Road, Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road, Ranade Road, Keluskar Road South and North, among others.

Restrictions In Railway Premises

All entrances to Dadar railway station from city limits on the bridge which connects Dadar Central and Western railway stations from the East-West side on platform no. 6 will be closed for people

The bridge will be open only for passengers arriving at Dadar station by suburban or mail trains to exit city limits on the east-west side, and also for going from one platform to another

The southern entrance and northern side Suvidha gate of Dadar Western Railway station platform no. 1 will remain closed for entering the platform

Parking Available At These locations:

Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim and Dadar West.

Kamgar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Marg).

India Bulls International Centre, (Senapati Bapat Road, Elphinstone).

One India Bulls Centre, Jupiter Mill Compound, Elphinstone West.

Kohinoor Square, Kohinoor Mill Compound, Dadar.

Lodha, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Five Gardens, Matunga East.

Edenwala Road, Matunga East.

Nathala Parekh Road, Matunga East



