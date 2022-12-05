3-Day Travel Restrictions In Wake Of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Details Inside

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is celebrated to mark the death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.
Mumbai: In wake of Mahaparinirvan Diwas which is celebrated on December 6, Mumbai Police and GRP have imposed certain restrictions from 6 am on December 5 till midnight on December 7. Mahaparinirvan Diwas is celebrated to mark the death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar. The traffic advisory has been issued to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public.
Travel Restrictions In Wake Of Mahaparinirvan Diwas:
- Veer Savarkar Road will be shut from Siddhivinayak temple junction to Hinduja Hospital.
- The northbound arm of SK Bole Road will be one way from Siddhivinayak junction to Portuguese Church junction.
- Ranade Road, Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road, Jambhekar Maharaj Road, MB Raut Road, Keluskar Road (South) and (North) will be closed.
- Kataria Road will be closed from LJ Road to Aasavari Junction.
- Entry of heavy vehicles will be restricted on SVS Road, LJ Road, Gokhale Road, Senapati Bapat Road and Tilak bridge towards NC Kelkar Road.
- Parking will be prohibited from December 5 to 7 on MB Raut Road, Veer Savarkar Road, Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road, Ranade Road, Keluskar Road South and North, among others.
Restrictions In Railway Premises
- All entrances to Dadar railway station from city limits on the bridge which connects Dadar Central and Western railway stations from the East-West side on platform no. 6 will be closed for people
- The bridge will be open only for passengers arriving at Dadar station by suburban or mail trains to exit city limits on the east-west side, and also for going from one platform to another
- The southern entrance and northern side Suvidha gate of Dadar Western Railway station platform no. 1 will remain closed for entering the platform
Parking Available At These locations:
- Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim and Dadar West.
- Kamgar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Marg).
- India Bulls International Centre, (Senapati Bapat Road, Elphinstone).
- One India Bulls Centre, Jupiter Mill Compound, Elphinstone West.
- Kohinoor Square, Kohinoor Mill Compound, Dadar.
- Lodha, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.
- Five Gardens, Matunga East.
- Edenwala Road, Matunga East.
- Nathala Parekh Road, Matunga East