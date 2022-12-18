HomeNational3 Dead, 20 Injured After Buses Collide On Greater Noida Expressway
National

3 Dead, 20 Injured After Buses Collide On Greater Noida Expressway

By admin
0
40


3 people lost their live after two buses collided with each other on Greater Noida Expressway in the early hours of Sunday, December 18.

3 Dead, 20 Injured After Buses Collide On Greater Noida Expressway
3 Dead, 20 Injured After Buses Collide On Greater Noida Expressway (ANI)

Greater Noida: As many as 3 people died in a vehicular accident after two buses collided with each other on the Greater Noida Expressway near Knowledge Park on Sunday, said Greater Noida police. Reportedly, twenty people have been injured while two others are in critical condition. All passengers sustaining injuries have been taken to hospital.

The police reached the spot immediately and engaged in the rescue operation.

It is a developing story, further details are awaited




Published Date: December 18, 2022 7:46 AM IST



Updated Date: December 18, 2022 7:49 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleTaurus Should NOT Invest in Share Market, Gemini Will Get Back Lost Money
Next articleWater Supply To Be Disrupted For 24 Hours In Gurugram Tomorrow
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
40
Previous articleTaurus Should NOT Invest in Share Market, Gemini Will Get Back Lost Money
Next articleWater Supply To Be Disrupted For 24 Hours In Gurugram Tomorrow
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©