Thursday, December 15, 2022
HomeNational3 Dead After Being Hit by Train While Making ‘Reel’ Near Railway...
National

3 Dead After Being Hit by Train While Making ‘Reel’ Near Railway Track in Ghaziabad’s Masuri

By admin
0
60


The all three died tragically after coming under the grip of a high speed Padmavat Express train.

Sikh Killings In Canada: 24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Alberta
A woman is killed every 11 minutes in the world by a partner or a family member, said UN Chief.

Ghaziabad: One girl, two boys died after being hit by a train while making reels near a railway track at Kallu Garhi railway gate of Ghaziabad’s Masuri. The police reached the location and sent the dead bodies of the three for postmortem and are trying to identify them. The station master informed the police of the incident. Police are making all efforts to identify the deceased. The all three died tragically after coming under the grip of a high speed Padmavat Express train.

Topics




Published Date: December 15, 2022 11:08 AM IST





Source link

Previous article35-Year-Old Landlord Kills PhD Scholar; Chops Body, Dumps Into Canal In Ghaziabad
Next articleWhat is The Matter All About
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
60
Previous article35-Year-Old Landlord Kills PhD Scholar; Chops Body, Dumps Into Canal In Ghaziabad
Next articleWhat is The Matter All About
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677