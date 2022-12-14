Wednesday, December 14, 2022
3 Dead in Stampede at Blanket Distribution Event in Bengal’s Asansol

According to the sources, the event was organised by BJP MLA & Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Kolkata: In an unfortunate incident, three dead including one child lost their lives in West Bengal’s Asansol area following a stampede in a blanket distribution program on Wednesday. According to the sources, the event was organised by BJP MLA & Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Four others with injuries are undergoing treatment at the hospital. People were jostling to grab blankets when the stampede took place. “Three persons were killed and five others were injured in the stampede. The injured people were hospitalised,” a senior official of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate said.

“This is a very unfortunate incident…Suvendu Adhikari did not take permission for the event. In the name of blanket distribution, Adhikari called a large number of people to a place, which did not have the capacity to accommodate such a large crowd…Total lack of coordination. Suvendu Adhikari played with the lives of poor people. He is doing politics without any sense of moral responsibility,” Kunal Ghosh, a spokesperson of the TMC told India Today.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was present at the programme organised by a religious group. The stampede took place after the BJP leader left the venue.




Published Date: December 14, 2022 8:42 PM IST



Updated Date: December 14, 2022 10:10 PM IST





