3 Dead, Several Others Feared Trapped as 4-Storey Building Collapses In UP’s Lucknow | Live Updates

Lucknow Building Collapse Live Updates: Officials at the incident sport said at least four families are believed to be trapped under the debris of the collapsed building in Lucknow.

Soon after getting the information, police personnel reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

Lucknow: At least three people were killed and several others injured as a four-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow on Tuesday evening. According to news agency ANI, the residential building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow. Soon after getting the information, police personnel reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

UP Deputy CM Monitors Rescue Operation

“The building collapsed suddenly. Three dead bodies have been found and sent to the hospital. NDRF and fire brigade personnel are present at the spot, and rescue operations are underway,” said Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

Pathak further added that 7 people have been rescued and sent to hospital for treatment. “They were unconscious. Rescue operation underway. People are saying that 30-35 families were living in the building,” he added.

Lucknow building collapse | 7 people have been rescued and sent to hospital. They were unconscious. Rescue operation underway. People are saying that 30-35 families were living in the building: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak pic.twitter.com/kMllGcFTEy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2023

Yogi Adityanath Reviews Situation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he took cognisance of the incident and added that he is monitoring the situation. The chief minister also directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately for their proper treatment.

“The CM also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. Along with this, along with the District Magistrate and senior police officers, SDRF, and NDRF teams have been instructed to go on the spot and get relief work done. Many hospitals were instructed to remain alert,” the CMO said in a statement. Rescue Operation Underway, Say Police Police said 5 people have been rescued. “They were in shock and sent to hospital. Condition points to a natural disaster. 8 families were inside when the building collapsed. As per our estimate, 30-35 people should be (trapped). CM is monitoring the situation,” UP DGP said.

Officials at the incident sport said at least four families are believed to be trapped under the debris of the collapsed building in Lucknow.

“9 people have been rescued. NDRF, SDRF involved in the rescue operation and Army has also been called,” Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar said.

Uttar Pradesh | Several feared trapped as a residential building collapses on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow. Police present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/vwSOhH5Xic — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2023

Earthquake Could be The Reason

A massive earthquake was reported across northern India earlier in the day, though officials are yet to check if the tremors had weakened the old building.

Even as three people have been rescued, the rescue operation was still on when this report was filed.

After getting information about the incident, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak rushed to the spot to oversee search and rescue work involving teams of the state and national disaster response force.



