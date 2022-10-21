3 Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Septic Tank at Resort In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: At least three people died on Friday after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank at a resort in Tamil Nadu. The incident happened at the resort in the Sriperumbudur area, 47 km from Chennai.Also Read – Maharashtra: 2 Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Septic Chamber

Hundreds of people have died in the past due to the unsafe practice of making workers clean septic tanks without proper gear and protective clothing. Also Read – These States To Get Heavy Rainfall For Next Few Days, Says IMD | Details Here

Earlier in the day, three sanitation workers died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a drainage chamber at a housing society in Pune’s Wagholi. Also Read – Chennai to Witness Powercuts Today, Check List of Areas and Timings