Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNational3 Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Septic Tank at Resort...
National

3 Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Septic Tank at Resort In Tamil Nadu

admin
By admin
0
63



Chennai: At least three people died on Friday after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank at a resort in Tamil Nadu. The incident happened at the resort in the Sriperumbudur area, 47 km from Chennai.Also Read – Maharashtra: 2 Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Septic Chamber

Hundreds of people have died in the past due to the unsafe practice of making workers clean septic tanks without proper gear and protective clothing. Also Read – These States To Get Heavy Rainfall For Next Few Days, Says IMD | Details Here

Earlier in the day, three sanitation workers died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a drainage chamber at a housing society in Pune’s Wagholi. Also Read – Chennai to Witness Powercuts Today, Check List of Areas and Timings





Source link

Previous articleFormer UCLA gynecologist found guilty in sexual abuse case
Next articleBest iPad 2022: which Apple tablet is best for you?
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677