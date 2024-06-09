3-kg Pure Silver Lotus Flower, Article 370, Ayodhya Ram Mandir; Narendra Modi 3

Home

3-kg Pure Silver Lotus Flower, Article 370, Ayodhya Ram Mandir; Man Has Plans For His ‘God’ Narendra Modi

Unique gift for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi.

Jammu: Rinku Chauhan, a jeweler from Jammu, shows his hand-made lotus flower, made of pure silver, which he wants to present to Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Narendra Modi Swearing In: Narendra Modi, who has served two successive terms as the Prime Minister of India in 2014 and 2019, is all set to take oath for a record third term on Sunday, 09 June 2024.

To celebrate the occasion and convey his gratitude to the Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, a Jammu-based jeweller who is affiliated with the BJP has crafted a 3-kg lotus flower, the symbol of the BJP, in pure silver as a gift for the man of the moment.

Article 370 And Ram Mandir

The jeweller, Rinku Chauhan is a resident of Muthi village on the outskirts of Jammu. Rinku Chauhan said the idea of presenting this unique gift to Modi came to his mind after the BJP government fulfilled its promise of revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 and the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

“It took me 15 to 20 days to prepare this gift for our beloved prime minister. I have personally crafted the Lotus flower in silver and am waiting to present it to him,” said Chauhan who is also the spokesperson of the party’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) while talking to news agency PTI at his residence.

Modi Is Like ‘God’

Chauhan, affiliated with the BJP for almost twenty years, expressed his confidence in Modi’s re-election for a third term, citing his commendable work and widespread popularity throughout the nation.

“The abrogation of Article 370 ended stone-pelting and helped in restoring peace in Kashmir. The construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was pending for the last 500 years,” he said.

Chauhan, presenting the meticulously crafted gift, expressed that he had poured all his experience into it, saying, “my soul rests in it. I hope Modi will appreciate this gift, as he is akin to a god to me.”

Anjali Chauhan, his wife, mentioned that they are keenly anticipating the chance to meet the Prime Minister and present this gift to him.

