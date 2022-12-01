Thursday, December 1, 2022
3 Kids Trapped In Ghaziabad Society Lift, Disturbing Video Emerges

Ghaziabad News: Ghaziabad News: In the 01:58 second clip, the girls can be seen consoling each other, pressing elevator buttons while trying to force open the lift’s door. 

Ghaziabad/Uttar Pradesh: A disturbing video has been doing rounds on social media wherein three girls, around eight or nine years old, can be seen crying as they got trapped in their apartment elevator for more than 20 minutes in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at “Assotech The Nest” society.

An FIR filed by father of one of the girls alleged that they have been raising the issue at several instances but their complaints have been ignored.

“Yesterday, my daughter and two other girls of her age got stuck in the lift for about 20-25 minutes. When I reached there, she was very nervous. All three children were in a bad condition and crying. In such a situation, an accident might happen with the elderly or with children due to panic,” Indian Express reported quoting the complainant.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed at the Crossings Republik police station under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 336 (act endangering life/safety of others).




Published Date: December 1, 2022 2:13 PM IST





Source link

