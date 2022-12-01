Ghaziabad News: Ghaziabad News: In the 01:58 second clip, the girls can be seen consoling each other, pressing elevator buttons while trying to force open the lift’s door.

3 Kids Trapped In Ghaziabad Society Lift, Disturbing Video Emerges

Ghaziabad/Uttar Pradesh: A disturbing video has been doing rounds on social media wherein three girls, around eight or nine years old, can be seen crying as they got trapped in their apartment elevator for more than 20 minutes in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at “Assotech The Nest” society.

#CaughtOnCCTV: 3 girls trapped in an elevator for nearly 25 minutes at an apartment building in #Ghaziabad. The police have registered a case against the builder pic.twitter.com/IMZR0h4y5A — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) December 1, 2022

An FIR filed by father of one of the girls alleged that they have been raising the issue at several instances but their complaints have been ignored.

“Yesterday, my daughter and two other girls of her age got stuck in the lift for about 20-25 minutes. When I reached there, she was very nervous. All three children were in a bad condition and crying. In such a situation, an accident might happen with the elderly or with children due to panic,” Indian Express reported quoting the complainant.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed at the Crossings Republik police station under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 336 (act endangering life/safety of others).



