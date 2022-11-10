At least three peoplewere killed while 17 others were injured after two buses collided in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district. One bus was Saharanpur-bound while the other was travelling towards Kathua district.

3 Killed, 17 Injured In Bus Collision In Jammu And Kashmir’s Samba

Samba: At least three people, including a woman and her daughter, were killed while 17 others were injured after two buses collided in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district. According to primary information, the collision occurred on the Jammu-Pathankot highway at Nanake Chak due to over speeding during an overtake attempt.

One bus was Saharanpur-bound while the other was travelling towards Kathua district. The deceased have been identified as Mangi Devi (36) and her 14-year old daughter Taniya, from Punjab’s Batala, and 58-year old Kasturi Lal from Rajpur.

Samba, J&K | Three dead in bus collision at Jammu-Pathankot National Highway 17 injured, 3 including a 13-year-old girl killed. At least 7 have been referred to other hospitals as they received multiple injuries: Dr Bharat Bhushan, Medical officer of Samba dist hospital (09.11) pic.twitter.com/ZbuwP3vj6x — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the district administration has announced compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 to critically injured and Rs 10,000 for those who received minor injuries.

Expressing grief, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was extremely pained by the loss of lives in the road accidents in Doda and Samba.”My deepest condolences to the families of deceased. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. Directed the district administrations to provide all possible assistance,” he said in a tweet.



