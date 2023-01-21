Home

News

India

3 Killed, 2 Injured After Car Rams Into Parked Truck On NH 48 In Gurugram

An initial probe into the matter has revealed that the car collided with a parked truck without any lights or reflectors.

Representative image

Gurugram Road Accident: Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured after A Maruti Suzuki Baleno car collided with a truck parked on NH 48 near Bilaspur Chowk, Gurugram Police said on Friday. The accident took place, at around 7.30 am, on Wednesday when five friends travelling from Rewari to Pataudi rammed into the stationary truck.

According to the police, passersby extricated the five from the car and rushed them to the hospital. The driver of the car was declared brought dead, while two others died during the course of treatment. Two injured are currently undergoing treatment but their condition is very serious.

An initial probe into the matter has revealed that the car collided with a parked truck without any lights or reflectors. Further investigation is underway.



