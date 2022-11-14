Monday, November 14, 2022
3 Killed, 2 Wounded After Gunfire Incident; Suspect Still At Large

The UVA Police Department posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies including the state police were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Charolletesville: Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting that took place at the University of Virginia late on Sunday night. According to a report by Associated Press, the shooting at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday “resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,” President Jim Ryan said in a letter to the university community posted on social media.

UVA Emergency Management tweeted about the suspect named Chris Darnell Jones who may be driving a black SUV.

The university’s emergency management issued an alert on Monday night notifying the campus community of an “active attacker firearm.” The message warned students to shelter in place following a report of shots fired on Culbreth Road on the campus.

The UVA Police Department posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies including the state police were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Ryan’s letter confirmed the suspect was still at large.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan wrote. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community and we have cancelled classes for today (Monday, Nov. 14.)”




