3 Killed, 2 Wounded After Gunfire Incident; Suspect Still At Large

The UVA Police Department posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies including the state police were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Gurugram Shocker: 52-Year-Old Shot Dead Inside Raymond’s Showroom. Disturbing Visuals Emerge

Charolletesville: Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting that took place at the University of Virginia late on Sunday night. According to a report by Associated Press, the shooting at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday “resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,” President Jim Ryan said in a letter to the university community posted on social media.

UVA Alert: MULTIPLE PD AGENCIES ARE ACTIVELY SEARCHING FOR THE SUSPECT. SUSPECT IS ARMED AND DANGEROUS, SHELTER IN PLACE. — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

UVA Emergency Management tweeted about the suspect named Chris Darnell Jones who may be driving a black SUV.

UVA Alert: SUSPECT CHRIS DARNELL JONES IS A B/M BURGUNDY JACKET, BLUE JEANS, RED SHOES. MAY BE DRIVING A BLACK SUV VA TAG TWX3580. — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

The university’s emergency management issued an alert on Monday night notifying the campus community of an “active attacker firearm.” The message warned students to shelter in place following a report of shots fired on Culbreth Road on the campus.

The UVA Police Department posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies including the state police were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Ryan’s letter confirmed the suspect was still at large.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan wrote. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community and we have cancelled classes for today (Monday, Nov. 14.)”



