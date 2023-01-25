Home

News

World

3 Killed In ‘Random Shooting’ At Convenience Store In Yakima, Washington; Suspect Dead: Police

The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound as he was being apprehended, Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Washington: The man accused of fatally shooting three people at a Circle K convenience store and gas station in Yakima, Washington, early Tuesday is dead following an hours-long manhunt, authorities said. The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound as he was being apprehended, Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

“We believe with pretty good confidence that this is the person who was involved in the incident this morning,” Murray said.

At least 3 people were killed in an incident of shooting at a convenience store in Yakima city of Washington state in the US on Tuesday, according to The New York Times. The gunman randomly shot 21 people in a store, the police officials said adding that the shooter fled the scene straight after the attack.

According to abcnews, the shooting at the Circle K was reported around 3:30 a.m. local time. The gunman then went across the street to an ampm convenience store where he allegedly shot into a car and then stole it.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jarid Haddock of Yakima County. He allegedly fled in a car believed to be a gray or silver Chrysler 200, the chief said.

Around 2:15 p.m. local time, police received a 911 call from a woman who said she had just lent her phone to the suspect and allegedly overheard him make incriminating statements while talking to his mother, including “I killed those people,” Murray said.

The woman then called 911 when she got her phone back and was able to tell police where the suspect was located, according to Murray.

“I listened to that call. It’s pretty harrowing,” Murray said. “I have to really thank her again because she was very courageous in getting us there.”

Responding officers quickly found the suspect, who was injured by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. No officers fired at the suspect, who was being treated by first responders but was later pronounced dead, Murray was quoted as saying by cbsnews.

The suspect had a “large amount of ammunition and a weapon” when he was found, Murray said.

Yakima, Washington, a city of around 96,000 people, became the most recent area in the US to deal with gun violence in the first few weeks of 2023 as a result of the incident.

The tragic incident took place a few hours after shootings were reported from two locations in the Half Moon Bay area in northern California of the United States on Tuesday in which 7 people were killed and one was critically injured.



