3 Killed, More Than 40 Injured After Two Buses Collide In Gujarat’s Arvalli District

The bus was carrying passengers returning to Savli in Vadodara after a pilgrimage to Jagannath Temple in Odisha.

Bus Collision: At least three people were killed and more than 40 injured in a bus accident that took place in Gujarat’s Arvalli district on Saturday, said the police.

The accident occurred after a state transport bus hit a motorcycle, jumped the road divider and collided with a private bus carrying pilgrims, said the police adding that the accident occurred on a state highway near Sakaria village at around 11 am.

The state transport bus hit a motorcycle, and the driver lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to jump the road divider and collide with a luxury bus on the wrong side of the highway, said an official.

The official said the luxury bus was carrying passengers returning to Savli in Vadodara after a pilgrimage to Jagannath Temple in Puri (Odisha).

Three persons were killed, and more than 40 passengers sustained injuries, sub-inspector Ajaysinh Rathod said.

The motorcyclist, a woman travelling in the luxury bus, and another passenger were killed, he said.

Passengers from both buses were injured, and around 15 to 20 of them were referred to a hospital at Himatnagar in the neighbouring Sabarkantha district for treatment, while the rest were being treated at Modasa, he said.

