Wednesday, October 19, 2022
HomeNational3 Killed, Several Others Injured In Major Blast At Factory In Maharashtra’s...
National

3 Killed, Several Others Injured In Major Blast At Factory In Maharashtra’s Raigad

admin
By admin
0
72



Raigad: At least 3 people were killed, several others injured in major blast at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Raigad on Wednesday. As per reports, the explosion took place inside Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited in Alibag area in Raigad district.  The reports suggested that the blast took place at around 5 PM.Also Read – Maharashtra Reports 18 Cases of XBB Variant of Covid-19, BMC Issues Advisory | Details Here

In the explosion, 3 employees, including a management trainee and two others lost their lives on the spot, while three were critically injured. After the incident, the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Airoli and are undergoing treatment. Also Read – Diwali Cheer! This State to Credit Employees’ Salary by October 22. Deets Here

Giving details, Raigad Police said AC compressor at the chemical plant exploded, causing the damage. After getting information, ambulances and fire tenders have rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. Also Read – Omicron BF.7: Maharashtra Issues Fresh Alert Ahead of Diwali. Read Full Advisory Here

The incident happened when a group of workers was repairing an air conditioner at the RCF unit at Thal in Alibag and then suddenly a blast happened in the AC compressor at around 5 PM, Raigad Police said.

“Three labourers died, while three others were injured in the incident. Further investigation was underway and we will register a case at the Alibag police station,” Somnath Gharge, Superintendent of Police of Raigad district, told PTI.





Source link

Previous articleAakash Aath’s Radhuni To Air A Specially- Curated And Appropriately- Themed Kali Puja Special Episode
Next articlePBA: Phoenix continues resurgence, adds woes to Meralco
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677