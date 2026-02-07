A speeding car broke through the railing and fell into the Patharouta Canal near Itarsi. Three young men died in the accident. The NDRF team rescued the car and the people trapped inside. All three have died.
Cases of anomalies by administration is on a rise. Days after a Noida techie lost his life after falling into a pit, yesterday a boy in Delhi fell in the similar way. And on Saturday, another case was reported from Madhya Pradesh where a major accident occurred on the Patharouta Canal in Itarsi, Narmadapuram, on the Bhopal-Betul old National Highway where a car lost control and fell into the canal. It is being reported that the car broke through the railing and fell into the canal taking away lives of three young men.
They were pleading to break the gate
When the car fell into the canal, some people were standing on the bridge. They made a video of the incident. The video shows that the car was slowly sinking after falling into the canal. The three young men were shouting from inside the car to break the gate or the glass. But unfortunately, none of the people standing on the bridge knew how to swim. The video can be heard asking each other if they knew how to swim. During this time, people were also throwing stones from above to break the glass.
Car broke the railing and fell down
