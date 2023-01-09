3 Men Misbehave With Crew Members Of Indigo Flight From Delhi To Patna; 2 Held, 1 Absconding

Two youths were arrested at Patna airport for creating a ruckus on an Indigo Airlines flight coming from Delhi to Patna on Sunday night.

Patna: Another case of unruly passengers creating chaos onboard has come to light. According to the police, three men, all intoxicated, allegedly misbehaved with the air hostess and crew members of an Indigo flight coming from Delhi to Patna. As these unruly passengers started misbehaving, some passengers objected to this and called crew members to intervene. When the air hostess reached to explain to them, both of them got entangled with her and started misbehaving. Even after the persuasion of the crew members, the men did not stop and continued harassing them.

Bihar | Two pax – Rohit and Nitish – nabbed & handed over to Patna Airport Police last night after they created a ruckus onboard Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight 6E-6383, in an inebriated condition. Case registered at the Police station based on a written complaint by IndiGo’s manager. pic.twitter.com/yeOu8tJSBg — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

2 Accused Arrested In Patna, One Is At Large

Two youths were arrested at Patna airport for creating a ruckus on an Indigo Airlines flight coming from Delhi to Patna on Sunday night. CISF personnel caught them and handed them over to the airport police station. The incident took place on Sunday night around 9 pm. Both the youths have been identified as Hajipur residents Nitish Kumar and Rohit. His third accomplice absconded after reaching the airport. His name is being told as Pintu.

According to other passengers on board the plane, there were three youths who created the ruckus. In this, a young man left the airport seeing the opportunity. Search for him is going on.

