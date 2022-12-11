There are several natural remedies that can reduce or eliminate excess underarm sweating. Consider the following tips below.

Sweaty Armpits: 3 Natural Ways to Prevent Underarm Sweating (Source: freepik)

In the hustle-bustle of a busy routine, we all have moments that make us go a little “oops”. Sometimes the oops is a moment but most of the times, it roots back to an insecurity or a mismanaged condition. Hyperhidrosis, sweating abnormally, is one of such embarrassing moments that could trigger your insecurity. It can make you feel conscious about your body or presence as a whole. But how do you combat it? – Before turning to a medical treatment, you can make yourself more aware about the condition and try some home remedies to help you get better. Dr, Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist and Founder of Inatur reveals natural ways to prevent sweaty armpits.

3 Natural Ways to Prevent Underarm Sweating:

The first step to treating hyperhidrosis at home is to know how to use antiperspirants. You can use the talc or a deodorant but the rule is to apply them on clean skin – preferably after a shower or wipe/sponge bath. Antiperspirants close your open pores, so it is important for you to use them rightly and if possible, look for active aluminium chloride to help increase the cleanliness and freshness quotient. In addition to this, make sure that you don’t use them on freshly shaved skin as it might cause irritation, making your skin react and hype up the hyperhidrosis condition. Secondly, you should be aware about what goes into your body in terms of nutrition. The food you consume plays an important role in this war to combat hyperhidrosis. You can try keeping the sodium intake in your diet low and include more fruits in your regime. Apart from fruits, nuts and oats are also a valuable addition to the food platter for daily consumption to mellow your hyperhidrosis. Thirdly, focus on what goes on your body. Apparels should be taken into notice as they play a significant role in reducing or inflating the condition. For instance, wearing synthetic clothes or body-con apparels can cause your skin to get worked up or irritated from the clothes, so it is imperative to pay attention to putting on organic material like cotton, linen etc.

Some additional suggestions include cutting down on the nicotine intake. The intake increases your body temperature causing you profuse sweating and worsening the condition. Sometimes the root of the problem could get hard to find, so apart from trying the tips, you should also keep an eye out for considering consulting a doctor and getting your thyroid checked medically. It is advised to see a dermatologist and get proper medical health counselling if the condition escalates.



