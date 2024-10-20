Home

3 Non-local workers gunned down by suspected terrorists in Kashmir’s Sonamarg, Omar condemns ‘dastardly’ attack

Three migrant workers were shot dead by terrorists in Sonamarg area in Ganderbal district in Central Kashmir on Sunday evening.

Kashmir terror attack: Three non-local workers were killed by suspected terrorists in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district in Kashmir valley on Sunday evening. According to Zee News, the migrant workers were part of construction project working on the Z Morh tunnel which Gagangir to tourist resort Sonamarg.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the ‘dastardly’ attack on migrant workers which came a day after a non-local worker was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

“Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed & 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people & send my condolences to their loved ones,” Abdullah wrote on X.

Meanwhile, police said the area has been cordoned off and searches launched to nab the terrorists.

The incident comes after the bullet-riddled body of Ashok Kumar Chauhan, a migrant worker hailing from Baghalpur in Bihar, was found in an agricultural field in Wandina area in Shopian district on Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to India.com for updates.











