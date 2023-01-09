3 Sanitation Workers Killed; AAP Promises Strict Action

Taking cognisance of the matter, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak has assured transparent investigation and strict action in the case of any negligence.

New Delhi: Three sanitation workers were killed and one other got injured after a lift collapsed in a gutka factory in Delhi’s Naraina Industrial area on Sunday evening. Kulwant Singh, 30, Deepak Kumar, 26, and Sunny, 33, were rushed to the hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. Suraj, 24, who is critically injured, is currently undergoing treatment at BLK Hospital.

AAP Promises Strict Action

Taking cognisance of the matter, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak has assured transparent investigation and strict action in the case of any negligence. MLA Pathak visited the Naraina Police station and spoke to officials after the incident.

“I have spoken to SHO, and I’ve been told that the police will investigate the case transparently. Delhi government will provide an advocate to the families, and the people responsible for the incident will be booked and punished,” he said.

“There were four workers in the lift which fell down and killed three workers who were declared dead on being brought to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi. The fourth worker, who was severely injured in the accident, has been admitted to BLK hospital in critical condition,” he said while speaking to reporters after coming out of the police station.

“A case is being registered under section 304 of the IPC. The people responsible will be arrested,” he said. “Strict action will be taken if it is found that the accident occurred due to anyone’s negligence,” he added.

Kins Allege Sheer Negligence By Management Responsible For This Mishap

Jagjeet, brother of deceased Kulwant Singh alleged that it is a sheer case of negligence on the part of the management. “The lift was very old and there were no repairs. The hook broke apart and the lift went down,” Jagjeet told ANI.

Bhubnesh, the brother of another deceased named Deepak said that “I was in office when I got the information. I came running after getting the news and got to know that my brother has passed away. The lift was very old and there were no repairs for a long time.”

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.



