Yoga Posture: 3 Simple Asanas to Improve Posture and Body Alignment (Source: Freepik)

Yoga provides numerous health benefits. Yoga experts recommend incorporating yoga into your fitness routine daily for various reasons, including healing the mind and body and inducing proper sleep. Yoga practice on a regular basis reduces the risk of chronic illnesses and increases body awareness. Many Bollywood stars are frequently seen promoting the benefits of yoga and how it can heal both the body and the mind. There is no single factor that causes poor posture. Gravity and ageing are both factors. Illness and even genetics can be factors. However, most of us slouch and slump as a result of muscle weakness or tension caused by our body is in the same position day after day. Malaika Arora’s trainer, Sarvesh Shashi shares some effective yoga asanas that actually help in improving your posture.

Sarvesh says “Poor posture can aggravate bad neck, back, and shoulder conditions. Slouching also increases feelings of depression and unhappiness. Better posture improves self-esteem, increases energy, reduces the risk of injury, and improves blood flow in the body.”

Here are 3 asanas you can practice to improve your posture.

1. Shoulder Stand

Shoulder stand or Sarvangasana helps in good functioning of the thyroid gland, helps in toning legs and buttocks, and improves digestion.

2. Revolved Chair Pose

Revolved Chair Pose strengthens ankles, thighs, glutes, and hip flexors. It also helps in boosting shoulder flexibility and massaging the internal organs.

3. Tiger Pose

Tiger pose helps in enhancing spinal flexibility, tones and soothes spinal nerves and helps in stretching muscles and stimulating blood circulation.

