3 Terrorists Killed In Separate Encounters In J&K’s Kupwara And Rajouri Districts, Security Ops On

According to the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps, two terrorists were killed by the security forces in an encounter in Kupwara’s Machil sector, while another terrorist was gunned down in Kupwara’s Tangdhar sector.





As many as three terrorists have been killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Tangdhar and Machil sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday. The operation saw two terrorists eliminated near the Khushal post in Karnah (Tangdhar) and one near the Gulab post in Kumkari (Machil sector). However, the security forces have not been able to retrieve the bodies so far due to heavy rain and fog.

According to reports, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched the anti-infiltration operations in the two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir based on intelligence inputs. Upon noticing suspicious movements amid bad weather, security forces engaged in firing which resulted in the neutralisation of three terrorists.

In a post on X, the army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said, “Based on intelligence inputs with respect to likely infiltration bids, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of August 28 and 29 in the general area Machhal, Kupwara.”

The army said another terrorist is believed to have been killed in an operation along the LoC in the Tangdhar area. “Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bids, a joint anti-infiltration operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of August 28 and 29 in general area Tangdhar, Kupwara,” it said on X.

“One terrorist is likely to have been neutralised,” the army said.

In Rajouri, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday after troops launched a cordon and search operation in response to suspected militant movement.

“A search operation was launched by security forces in the general area of village Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal in Rajouri district at 2130 hours on Wednesday night (following suspected terrorist movement),” a police spokesperson said.

During the search operation, at around 2345 hours, a contact was established with terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire between the militants and security forces near Kheri Mohra area, the spokesperson added.











