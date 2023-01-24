Home

Lifestyle

Dandruff Remedies: 3 Ways to Get Rid of White Flakes in Your Hair Naturally

Winter hair care tips: Tired of white flakes aka dandruff In your hair? Here are 3 home remedies To combat It naturally.

Tired of White Flakes Aka Dandruff in Your Hair? 5 Home Remedies To Combat It Naturally (Source: FreePik)

Dandruff is becoming a major and common problem of hair nowadays. It is a condition that produces flakes on the scalp skin, followed by itching on the skin. Talking scientifically, Dandruff is a non-inflammatory and chronic condition which is characterized by the most common dermatological skin problem, related to the scalp that is eminent by an excessive range of scalp tissue being affected. Dandruffs thrive in moist environments and, as a result, become a nuisance during the summers and monsoons due to excessive humidity and sweating. However in winters they become excessive and makes scalp itchy and dry. Although there is no way to completely alleviate it from our lives but, there are few home remedies that you can try to minimize dandruff from your beautiful tresses.

As per Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra “The main cause of dandruff is not visible properly, but there are multiple factors such as the oily scalp, poor hygiene leading to fungal infection, seborrheic dermatitis, sensitivity to hair products, and the growth of a specific type of fungus that lives on your scalp. Although dandruff can be a difficult problem to deal with, a variety of natural remedies may reduce symptoms and provide relief. ”

Neem Extract

Neem helps to clean the scalp and it also clears clogged pores while improving hair growth. The regenerative properties of neem are extremely essential and is impactful for the treatment of dandruff. Apply some and wash it off with lukewarm water

Amla Powder with yogurt

Amla known as Indian gooseberry, is an ample source of vitamin C. Powdered Amla is used as an essential for dandruff. On the other hand, yogurt contains ‘Friendly bacteria’ that keep yeast in check.

Curd

Following a home remedy to treat dandruff can be difficult, especially since curd is very messy. When curd is applied to your hair, it is very effective in treating dandruff. Apply some curd on your scalp for half and hour and wash it with a mild shampoo then see the results.



