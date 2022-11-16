Wednesday, November 16, 2022
3 Workers Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Himachal's Dharampur

The three persons who died in this accident have been identified as Khem Bahadur, Mohinder and Man Bahadur. These three labourers were reportedly from Nepal.

The rescue personnel reached the spot after getting the information and started the rescue operation.
The rescue personnel reached the spot after getting the information and started the rescue operation.

Solan, Himachal Pradesh: At least three labourers died after being buried under debris after a landslide struck Bhere ka Khech village in Dharampur area of Solan district in Hiamchal Pradesh on Wednesday.

The landslide happened during the construction site. Two laborers have died after being hit by a landslide, while another has been buried under the debris. According to the information, the body of the third person has also been found. The rescue personnel reached the spot after getting the information and started the rescue operation.

As per the preliminary information, locals including local police are engaged in rescue work on the spot. As soon as the information about the accident was received, Administrative Officer and Deputy Commissioner Kritika Kulhari left for the spot.

The three persons who died in this accident have been identified as Khem Bahadur, Mohinder and Man Bahadur. These three labourers were reportedly from Nepal.

Taking to Twitter, Himachal Pradesh state disaster response force confirmed the incident and said that three persons killed in a landslide that happened near Anji Matla Sihardi Brahmana Dharmpur subdivision Kasauli.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 10:44 PM IST



Updated Date: November 16, 2022 11:10 PM IST





