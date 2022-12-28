Middleton said that he had woken up to his alarm in the morning, having plans to go fishing on the day. However, when he arose, he spotted a torch light in his daughter’s car and decided to jump into action right away.

‘Captain Undies’: Man fights Off Armed Robbers In His Underwear At 4:30 AM, Hailed As Superhero

Viral Video: “Not all heroes wear capes, in fact some just wear a pair of undies” such a story is of an Australian man, who recently fought off armed thieves in his underwear on Boxing Day. The man, since his video went viral on social media, has been hailed as a superhero. The video of the incident showed the man in just his undies using one armed thief as a ‘human shield’ and fighting off other armed man at 4:30 in the morning who sought to search his daughter’s car.

The incident was reported from Gold Coast, Queensland, and the man was identified as Steve Middleton. For the unversed, Boxing Day is a holiday celebrated after Christmas Day, on December 26.

Steve Middleton said that he had woken up to his alarm in the morning, having plans to go fishing on the day. However, when he arose, he spotted a torch light in his daughter’s car and decided to jump into action right away. He was butt-naked at the time donning just his underwear, just like DC’s beloved superhero does. He swung into action after he saw some youngsters were trying to steal things from the car.

Not all heroes wear capes, in fact some just wear a pair of undies. Steve Middleton was up early on Boxing Day when he spotted some thugs trying to steal from his car – the tradie decided to take matters into his own hands. #9News pic.twitter.com/ocg3s37W2f — 9News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) December 26, 2022

But he realised that he was "starkers so had to put something on, didn't want to scare them [the robbers] too much."

However, Middleton managed to make it out of the scuffle without any serious hurt caused. He is now being referred to as the “underwear hero” online. His friends, on the other hand, are jokingly calling him “Captain Undies”.

The 50-year-old construction worker wrestled the group and forced them to flee the scene in two vehicles.

Steve managed to end the confrontation without sustaining any injuries. And after the footage was shared online, several users said that he is a hero.

“All I wanted to do was hold onto one so we could get the police here and they could sort it from there,” said Steve.



