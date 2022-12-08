30 AM IST December 9 Fri

Here is the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, PAK vs ENG Probable XIs 2nd Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan vs England Test.

PAK vs ENG Dream11: By winning the second Test in Multan, England are looking to seal their first Test series win against Pakistan in an away series in 22 years. The Three Lions are pondering over various options in a selection dilemma as Ben Stokes & Co attempt to find their best combination in the 2nd Test in Multan, starting on Friday. Though England are out of contention for reaching next year's World Test Championship (WTC) final, they can severely hamper Pakistan's chances of reaching the final. The Babar Azam-led side, who are currently in fifth place in the standings with a 46.67 win percentage. need to win their remaining four Test matches at home to have a chance of reaching the WTC final.

TOSS: The toss between Pakistan and England will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

Time: 10.30 AM IST.

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team

Pope, Brook, Babar Azam, Root, Azhar Ali, Ul-Haq, Stokes, Wood, Naseem, Anderson, Zahid.

Captain: Root, Vice-Captain: Brook.

PAK vs ENG Probable Playing XI

England: HC Brook, WG Jacks, JE Root, Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes(C), BM Duckett, Mark Wood, James Anderson, MJ Leach, Ollie Robinson.

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Khushdil Shah, Azhar Ali, IU Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood.



