30 AM IST November 4 Fri

NZ vs IRE Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

NZ vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's New Zealand vs Ireland T20 WC Match at Adelaide Oval at 9:30 AM IST November 4 Friday.

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, New Zealand vs Ireland will square off against each other at Adelaide Oval at 9:30 AM IST November 4 Friday.

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NZ vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, NZ vs IRE Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, NZ vs IRE Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – New Zealand vs Ireland, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between New Zealand vs Ireland will take place at 9 AM IST – November 4.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

NZ vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Paul Stirling, Kane Williamson, Harry Tector, Mitchell Santner, Curtis Campher, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Joshua Little.

Captain: Devon Conway, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Santner.

NZ vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh/Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Joshua Little.

NZ vs IRE Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

NZ vs IRE Squads

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny.