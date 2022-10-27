30 AM October 28 Fri

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between Afghanistan vs Ireland will take place at 9 PM IST – October 28.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

AFG vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling.

AFG vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai/Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fareed Malik/Naveen ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy and Joshua Little.

AFG vs IRE Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

AFG vs IRE Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Darwish Rasooli, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny.