30 Congress Leaders Expelled Ahead Of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Results 2022

Just ahead of counting for Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections 2022, Congress has expelled as many as 30 leaders from the primary membership of the party for the next six years.

Shimla: Just as less than 12 hours are left for the counting of votes to begin for Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections 2022, Congress has expelled as many as 30 leaders from the primary membership of the party for the next six years. The grand old party has said to have taken disciplinary action against those indulged in “anti-party activities.” The decision will take effect immediately.

Himachal Pradesh Congress President expelled 30 party leaders from the primary membership of the party for the next six years for anti-party activities pic.twitter.com/BwC35MD9gT — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

Exit polls on Monday predicted a sweeping win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

The counting of votes will commence at 8 am in 68 counting halls spread across 59 locations throughout the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said on Wednesday.

First, the postal ballots will be counted, which will start at 8 am and at 8.30 am EVM counting will commence.

More than 10,000 security personnel, returning officers, and other support staff will oversee the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls on Thursday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said that subject to availability of space, around 8-14 tables will be placed in the counting halls, with a separate table to accommodate nearly 500 postal ballots.

There will also be separate tables for scanning of electronically transmitted postal ballots linked to computers for counting.

No candidate or any other person will be allowed within 100 metres of counting centres except those with a valid identity card/pass issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

About 76.44% of voters had exercised their franchise in the assembly polls held on November 12. The voter turnout was higher in the rural area than the urban region.



