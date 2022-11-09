30 PM IST November 10 Thu

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND vs ENG Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

India vs England Dream11, T20 World Cup 2022. (Image: BCCI- Twitter)

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s India vs England T20 WC Match at Adelaide Oval at 1:30 PM IST November 10 Thursday.

In the Semi-Final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, India and England will square off against each other at the Adelaide Oval at 1:30 PM IST November 10 Thursday.

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND vs ENG Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between India and England will take place at 1 PM IST – November 10.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Alex Hales, KL Rahul (c), Liam Livingstone (vc), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chris Woakes, Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

England: Jos Buttler (c&wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

IND vs ENG Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

IND vs ENG Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt.



